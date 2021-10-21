Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 32,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MEI opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

