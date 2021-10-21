Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.45.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $186.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.57. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $119.26 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

