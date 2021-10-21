Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHCS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter.

JHCS opened at $38.66 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54.

