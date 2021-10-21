Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $43.46. 353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $775.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $47.53.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.