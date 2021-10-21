Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) were down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 7,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 860,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

