Comparing Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Enel has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enel and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 2 0 7 0 2.56 Biotricity 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biotricity has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 114.36%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Enel.

Profitability

This table compares Enel and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel 3.93% 5.84% 1.53% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Enel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel and Biotricity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $74.23 billion 1.15 $2.66 billion $0.30 27.90 Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Summary

Enel beats Biotricity on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply. The firm also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions. The company was founded on December 6, 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology, is comprised of a monitoring device and software components, which is made available to the market, in order to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

