Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.46

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.46 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 36.10 ($0.47). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 470,735 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £51.27 million and a P/E ratio of -23.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.46.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

