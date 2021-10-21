Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFF. Raymond James reduced their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CFF opened at C$1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.27 million and a P/E ratio of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.10.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$96.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

