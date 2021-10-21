Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $805.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consolidated Communications stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 151.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

