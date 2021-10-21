Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $215.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $215.00 and last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.19 and a 200 day moving average of $226.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.