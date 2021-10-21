ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $902,581.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00023440 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.25 or 0.00281151 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001004 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

