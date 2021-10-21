Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLR. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

