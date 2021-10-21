Contrasting Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 25.37% 13.64% 1.34% Farmers National Banc 34.12% 15.36% 1.71%

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Business First Bancshares pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Business First Bancshares and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farmers National Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00

Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.30%. Farmers National Banc has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.17%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Farmers National Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $171.32 million 3.07 $29.99 million $2.05 12.50 Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 3.26 $41.88 million $1.57 10.97

Farmers National Banc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Business First Bancshares. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Business First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Business First Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.