Contrasting PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) & Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PolarityTE alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PolarityTE and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vaxcyte 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -266.25% -103.16% -56.19% Vaxcyte N/A -25.60% -22.55%

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolarityTE and Vaxcyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $10.13 million 4.43 -$42.85 million ($1.14) -0.48 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$89.22 million ($3.02) -7.39

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PolarityTE beats Vaxcyte on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.