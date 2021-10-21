Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,227,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,668 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 49,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,142 shares of company stock worth $2,169,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

