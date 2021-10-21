Corriente Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,000. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 5.5% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. South State Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.42.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,036,253 shares of company stock worth $270,006,315 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $314.71 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

