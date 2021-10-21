Corriente Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000. Roblox comprises 1.5% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of RBLX opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $161,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,720 shares of company stock valued at $50,385,151 over the last 90 days.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

