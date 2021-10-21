CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.92

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.92 and last traded at $95.34, with a volume of 2286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

