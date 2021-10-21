Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Coty were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after acquiring an additional 301,809 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 172,385 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 354,865 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in Coty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 5,251,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,317,000 after buying an additional 814,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

