Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,355 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $68,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 621,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,657,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,109,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

