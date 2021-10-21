Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,355 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Cousins Properties worth $68,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,839,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CUZ opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

