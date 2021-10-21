Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of CVLG traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. 45,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

