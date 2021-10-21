Covestro (COVTY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Covestro (OTCMKTS: COVTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/18/2021 – Covestro was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2021 – Covestro had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Covestro was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/1/2021 – Covestro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

9/30/2021 – Covestro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

9/13/2021 – Covestro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

9/2/2021 – Covestro had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

COVTY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 10,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,683. Covestro AG has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, analysts expect that Covestro AG will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.