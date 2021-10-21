Cowen Begins Coverage on Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Nobilis Health stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

