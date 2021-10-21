Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,858 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cowen worth $61,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,761,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

In other Cowen news, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,280. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cowen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

