Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,858 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of Cowen worth $61,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Cowen by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 62.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at $471,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cowen by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,280. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of COWN opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.