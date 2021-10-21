CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON NCYF traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 56.70 ($0.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.70. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.80 ($0.76). The stock has a market cap of £258.07 million and a PE ratio of 6.01.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

