CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON NCYF traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 56.70 ($0.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.70. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 44.30 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.80 ($0.76). The stock has a market cap of £258.07 million and a PE ratio of 6.01.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile
