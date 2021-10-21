Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 150,505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 576,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 392,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,518,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $51.34.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.