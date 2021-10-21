Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after buying an additional 247,465 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.