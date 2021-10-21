Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in NIKE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 181,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $158.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.90 and its 200 day moving average is $149.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

