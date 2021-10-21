Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 184 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 19.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.63.

NYSE CRM opened at $290.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $295.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.38 and its 200-day moving average is $245.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $5,828,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,828 shares of company stock worth $209,025,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

