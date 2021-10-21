Critical Analysis: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PayPal and Emerald’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $21.45 billion 14.15 $4.20 billion $2.64 97.86 Emerald $127.40 million 2.33 -$633.60 million N/A N/A

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald.

Risk & Volatility

PayPal has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 20.42% 20.07% 5.61% Emerald -278.19% -18.53% -6.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PayPal and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 4 33 0 2.89 Emerald 0 1 0 0 2.00

PayPal presently has a consensus price target of $320.51, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. Emerald has a consensus price target of $5.04, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Given PayPal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than Emerald.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PayPal beats Emerald on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

