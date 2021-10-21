Critical Review: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) vs. FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and FTC Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 4.16 $814.13 million $0.42 24.81 FTC Solar $187.35 million 3.22 -$15.92 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 22.71% 18.21% 10.97% FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Microelectronics and FTC Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 0 5 1 2.86 FTC Solar 0 1 6 1 3.00

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 29.94%. FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $14.19, suggesting a potential upside of 98.43%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats FTC Solar on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

