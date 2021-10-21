Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.60, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Crocs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Crocs stock opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

