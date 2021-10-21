Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned a $11.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $5.95. 151,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. Cronos Group has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

