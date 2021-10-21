Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CCI remained flat at $$175.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 197,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,570. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

