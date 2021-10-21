Crowny (CRWNY) Reaches Market Cap of $6.49 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Crowny has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $324,398.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crowny has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00072453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00102521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,894.59 or 1.00750855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.94 or 0.06456881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

