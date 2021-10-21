CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

NYSE:LAW opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. CS Disco has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $69.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.16.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $36,258,498.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407 in the last three months.

