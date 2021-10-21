CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. CSX has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

