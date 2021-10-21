CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

