CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $324.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $58.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CTO Realty Growth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

