CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. CVB Financial has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVBF. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVB Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 171.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

