CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 81,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.