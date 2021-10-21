CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $86.55 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

