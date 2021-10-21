CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CynergisTek by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CynergisTek stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 87.69%.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

