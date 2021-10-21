Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director B Lynne Parshall Sells 10,332 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $369,162.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CYTK stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 85,091 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

