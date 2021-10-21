Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $5.33 on Thursday, hitting $309.49. 126,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,472. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaher stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

