Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BN. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.29 ($70.93).

BN stock opened at €56.59 ($66.58) on Tuesday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day moving average of €60.53 and a 200-day moving average of €59.63.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

