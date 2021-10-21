Daseke (DSKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Daseke has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $632.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daseke stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 198.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Daseke worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.