Data I/O (DAIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DAIO stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.02.
Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data I/O stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Data I/O as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Data I/O
Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.